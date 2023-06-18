DAMMAM — The King Fahd Causeway Authority (KFCA) has announced that it has updated the travel procedures of the Saudi citizens through the causeway, which links Saudi Arabia with Bahrain.

KFCA said that the condition which stipulated that the Saudis must be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine has become no longer a requirement. They are now allowed to cross the causeway without the need to prove the vaccination status.

The authority stated that the new decision was implemented on the 15th of June, as soon as Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry's decision was reported on Thursday to allow citizens to travel outside the Kingdom without taking immunization against coronavirus.

“This is based on what the competent health authorities submitted regarding the stabilization of the epidemiological situation at the local and global level, thanks to God, and then to the unlimited support of the wise leadership,” the Ministry said in a statement.

It added that the competent authorities will continue following up on the epidemiological situation.

