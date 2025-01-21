RIYADH — Violations of foreign trucks in Saudi Arabia surged 203 percent to more than 26,000 during the year 2024 compared to 8,569 violations in 2023, according to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics.



At a time when foreign truck drivers continue to violate decisions issued by the relevant authorities, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has decided to ban foreign trucks transporting agricultural products, livestock and fodder within the Kingdom from entering public utility markets, except after obtaining a permit issued by the Transport General Authority (TGA).



The ministry stated in its circular that it was noted that some trucks were transporting agricultural products, livestock and fodder inside the Kingdom in violation of the rules and regulations.

It said that Minister of Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of TGA directed to issue a circular to establishments and farmers not to contract with foreign trucks while transporting inside the Kingdom, as well as to prevent these trucks from entering the markets supervised by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture such as public utility markets, and livestock and fodder markets except after obtaining a permit issued by the Transport General Authority.

