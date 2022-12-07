Riyadh -- Saudi Stock Exchange's main index ended trading higher here today, gaining 25.12 points to close at 10,444.27 points.

The total value of the trading reported was SAR 4.9 billion, while the toll of shares traded was over 133 million, divided into over 310,000 deals.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day losing 290.97 points, to close at 18,506.03 points, with a valuation of SAR 25.8 million and an overall tally of more than 520,000 stocks traded and divided into as many as 1,691 deals.