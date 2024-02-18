NEOM — Snowfall blanketed on Friday the Trojena Mountains for the second time during the month of February. Trojena, the Mountains of NEOM, is located 50 km from the Gulf of Aqaba in the northwestern Saudi region of Tabuk and it is part of the NEOM giga city project.

Many local people, especially lovers of nature and adventure, ventured out to enjoy the beauty of the snow-capped Trojena Mountains when it transformed into a perfect winter destination. The climate condition, which was unusually warm this year, led to a delay in snowfall on Trojena for more than two months compared to last year.

The snowfall happens in the Mountains of Trojen when Saudi Arabia is experiencing a warm winter this year and no zero temperatures were recorded anywhere in the Kingdom. Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesman of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said recently that this year’s winter is considered a warm winter compared to previous years, and no minimum temperature was recorded, unlike previous years when it was recorded seven degrees Celsius below zero, he said while expecting that there are still chances of cold waves over the coming days.

The NCM attributed the warm winter to the variation in the atmosphere between falling and rising rapidly these days, and the departure of humid southern winds from the Kingdom’s atmosphere, especially from the northern part of the country. This led to the warming of weather and ending of the quadruple season without recording any significant decline.

The elevation of the Trojena Mountains ranges between 1500 meters to 2600 meters above sea level and covers an area of 60 square kilometers. Trojena has a year-round moderate climate that is cooler on average than the rest of the region.

As part of the NEOM project, Trojena will be an iconic, world-class destination blending natural and developed landscapes, and offering unique human-centric experiences for residents and visitors alike.

