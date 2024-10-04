Riyadh: The Roads General Authority (RGA) has clarified the standards and specifications for electronic billboards, emphasizing that they must be placed in safe locations that do not obstruct traffic or pose a risk to road users.



The RGA stressed the importance of designing billboards so they do not distract drivers or obstruct their view of the road. Lighting should be appropriate and glare-free, with consideration given to using high-quality, environmentally friendly technologies and materials.



The Saudi Highway Code was developed over 18 months, drawing over 400 international references and 55 experts. It aims to unify road sector policies and regulations across government and private entities, ensuring safety and quality.