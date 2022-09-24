RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports, launched a special stamp on the occasion of the 92nd National Day of Saudi Arabia.



The stamp contains the visual identity of the National Day date, which is 23 September each year, to celebrate the unification of Saudi Arabia by its founder King Abdul Aziz bin Abdulrahman.



The initiative is part of the celebration programs with travelers departing and arriving through the international ports of the Kingdom, where their passports will be stamped as documentation and symbol of the National Day.

