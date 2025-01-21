RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior's electronic platform Absher carried out more than 8,521,000 electronic transactions for citizens, expatriates and visitors during the last month of December via Absher Individuals and Absher Business.



The number of operations carried out through the Absher Individuals platform has exceeded 6,022,000 operations. The ministry’s Civil Status Agency carried out 84,656 operations to verify the validity of the national ID, 37,962 operations to renew the national identity card electronically, 31,110 family member identifications, 26,503 operations in the My Data service, 15,979 operations in the updated My Data service, 9,282 operations to issue a replacement for a lost national identity card, issuance of 5,528 family records and 3,223 operations to issue a replacement for a damaged national identity card.



At the General Directorate of Passports, 347,495 residency permits (iqama) were issued and renewed, 261,969 exit and reentry visas were issued. The directorate has carried out 79,438 Saudi electronic passport issuance and renewal operations, 24,572 passport issuance and renewal operations for those under 10 years of age, 20,111 exit and reentry visa extension operations, 12,338 services transfer operations, 8,718 final exit visa cancellation operations, in addition to issuance of 5,186 final exit visa operations and 1,067 authorizations to receive female workers.



For the public security services, the platform completed 125,162 operations in the vehicle repair permit service, 67,426 issuance of a driving authorization request, 61,583 operations in the vehicle registration renewal service, 47,032 operations in the plate replacement service, 29,417 operations in the vehicle sale service, 9,037 operations in the service of scrapping neglected or damaged vehicles, 5,416 operations in firearms services, 3,957 driver's license renewals, and 3,461 operations in the vehicle insurance validity service. During the last month, the platform completed 95,345 requests to deliver documents by mail, and 84,380 reports were issued in the Absher reports service, and 1,957 general inquiries about fingerprints.



Through the Absher Business platform, the number of operations carried out exceeded 2,499,000, including issuance of 1,316,869 internal and external authorizations, 358,189 operations in the residence issuance and renewal service, 195,392 operations to inquire about traffic violations, issuance of 119,216 exit and reentry visas. The operations include adding 102,410 actual vehicle users, conducting 79,555 operations in the customs card endorsement service, 75,248 operations in the service of transferring services, conducting 57,152 operations to reserve the transfer of vehicle ownership, 34,628 operations in the service of certificate of no criminal record, 31,576 operations in the service of renewing the driving license, 25,459 operations in the service of extending the exit and reentry visa, 21,366 permits to repair a vehicle for facilities, and 20,195 operations in the service of authorizing driving for visitors, 6,669 operations in the final exit visa cancellation service, 6,100 operations in the resident report request service, 5,934 passport information updates, and 4,097 operations in the profession modification service. The operations also include 3,375 inquiries about driving license information, 2,915 operations in the exit and reentry visa cancellation service, 2,469 inquiries about vehicle information, 2,270 operations in air guns, and 1,871 permits in the rock cutting materials permit issuance service

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).