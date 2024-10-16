RIYADH — The New Murabba Development Company has announced notable progress in the construction of its urban destination, having completed 86% of the excavation work at the Mukaab site and relocated over 10 million cubic meters of soil.

The company has also recorded over three million safe working hours, underscoring its commitment to maintaining high safety standards.

New Murabba CEO Michael Dyke expressed pride in the milestones achieved, stating, “These milestones are a testament to the dedication and skill of our team, and our ambition to build a world-class destination that prioritizes both innovation and the well-being of our workforce. We are proud of the progress made at New Murabba, and excited to continue shaping the future of Riyadh.”

The company has adopted environmentally friendly practices to manage the excavated materials and is utilizing around 250 excavators and over 400 pieces of equipment daily.

Additionally, a temporary bridge is being constructed to link the site to King Khalid Road, aiming to reduce truck traffic on public roads by approximately 800,000 trips, which will streamline operations for the upcoming Mukaab construction.

