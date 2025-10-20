The Saudi Arabia National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC) has invited investors to submit expressions of interest for investment opportunities in five national parks in Madinah Region—Alqa, Albaidha, Aba Al-Jood, Abdullah, and Al-Afrah Desert parks—as part of its effort to advance environmental and economic sustainability.

Investment activities, including camping, caravans, restaurants, coffee shops, seating areas, outdoor-gear outlets, safari trips, and hiking, aim to enhance vegetation cover, stimulate the local economy, and promote nature-based tourism, while expanding private-sector participation in the development of national parks, reported SPA.

NCVC said it continues to offer both long-term and seasonal investment opportunities to support greening projects and land-restoration efforts, conserve natural resources, and improve quality of life, while contributing to the national economy and creating new jobs, in line with the Saudi Green Initiative and Vision 2030.

