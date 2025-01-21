RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Road Security Sector, announced the introduction of an advanced drone within its security system, capable of flying at an altitude of up to 6,000 meters and featuring a fully electric engine that ensures smooth operations.



Col. Adel Al-Mutairi, official of the Special Forces for Road Security, said that the aircraft is equipped with radars and sensors to avoid collisions and assist in landing. This is in addition to a dual camera that combines optical and thermal imaging with a zoom of up to 30x, which enables it to detect and analyze objects with high accuracy within a range of 50 km.



The Ministry of Interior's pavilion at the recently concluded Hajj Exhibition and Conference 2025 displayed the aircraft, which was designed to withstand the harshest weather conditions, including high temperatures, dust and light rain.

The captured data is also secured with AES 128 encryption, to ensure complete confidentiality and prevent any potential hacking.



This new technology contributes to enhancing road safety by providing advanced and rapid support in critical situations, making it a qualitative addition to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in improving security performance using modern technologies.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).