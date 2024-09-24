RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Commerce announced the enforcement of regulations against a perfume retailer for using prohibited names and marketing fragrances under titles associated with prominent figures in the Kingdom and the Gulf.



The violations included promoting these products through both the physical store and social media platforms.



The ministry reported that it has taken action to rectify the situation by shutting down the offending establishment and removing the violations. It is also in the process of imposing legal penalties on both the business and the advertisers for their infringement of the laws and regulations governing electronic advertising within the e-commerce framework.



The Ministry of Commerce actively monitors online advertisements and refers non-compliant businesses and advertisers to the committee that handles violations of the e-commerce law. Penalties can reach up to one million Saudi riyals, in addition to potential site closures and restrictions on business operations.

