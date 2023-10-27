Riyadh — Saudi Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar met with Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Qahtani, chief of the military wing, and other senior military officials of the National Guard, at his office in Riyadh on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



During the meeting, Prince Abdullah urged the National Guard military officials to mobilize all possible efforts to maintain military readiness. He also emphasized the priority for overcoming all obstacles to achieve the ministry’s goals of localizing military spending in order to achieve national goals.



The minister reviewed the quarterly report on the progress of work in the military wing, the military readiness report of the ministry’s units, and a review of the business developments report on the ministry’s efforts for Saudization.



The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of the National Guard Abdul Mohsen Al-Tuwaijri; Executive Director General of the Ministry of National Guard Development Program Dr. Mishal Al-Musaad, and Director General of the Office of the Minister of the National Guard Nasser Al-Muhanna.

