RIYADH — The Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor Dr. Abdullah Abu Thnain has signed 4 agreements to recruit public and domestic workers with Gambia and Tanzania, during the Saudi-African Economic Conference in Riyadh.



The Gambian side was represented at the signing by the Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof.



The Tanzanian side was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, January Yusuf Makamba. A number of representatives of Arab and African countries and relevant international organizations were present.



The agreements aim to set a framework for cooperation, and to regulate the process of recruiting professional and domestic workers between the governments of Saudi Arabia, Tanzania and The Gambia.



It also aims to ensure the recruitment of workers to work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a legal manner, protect the rights of workers and employers, monitor the implementation of these agreements and ensure their application in an optimal way that serves the interests of all parties.



A Joint technical committee will be established to follow up on implementation, monitor all obstacles and difficulties, and unify efforts to solve them.



It is noteworthy that the Saudi-Arab-African Economic Forum aims to consolidate the foundations of the Saudi, Arab and African partnership in a number of economic and investment aspects.



The forum witnessed the participation of leaders, decision-makers, a number of officials from Saudi Arabia, Arab and African countries.



This is in addition to financial, business and investment leaders from the governmental and private sectors, trade associations, international organizations, and prominent figures in academia and think tanks



The signing of the agreements comes in the context of the Ministry’s continuing efforts to provide new countries to recruit domestic and professional workers to the Saudi labor market, and within the framework of supporting joint directions to enhance development and economic relations with African countries.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).