KUWAIT CITY - According to the latest statistics released by the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), the total number of job seekers registered with PAM for more than six months has reached 28,099.

These individuals are not currently employed, do not receive a retirement pension, and are not enrolled in any educational institution.

The statistics revealed that these job seekers include 24 who hold a doctoral degree, 561 with a master’s degree, 16,395 university graduates, and 5,910 diploma holders.

The following is the breakdown of the job seekers registered with PAM:

- 1,550 hold a high school certificate and completed a course of two years or more

- 154 hold a high school certificate with a one-year course - 549 have only a high school certificate

- 300 possess a high school certificate with one year of experience

- 290 have a intermediate school certificate with a two-year course

- 212 have a one-year intermediate certificate

- 588 have a three-year intermediate certificate or more

- 349 have an intermediate certificate with at least one year of experience

- 669 have only an intermediate certificate

- 79 have vocational training or vocational education qualifications

- 338 have qualifications below intermediate level

- 33 have qualifications below intermediate level with a course

- 98 have qualifications below intermediate level with at least two years of experience

