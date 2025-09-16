RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) has confirmed that the new law on road transport strictly prohibits engaging in passenger transport without a valid license, including the practice of calling out to passengers with an intention to provide them transportation, commonly referred to as hailing.



The law stipulates that it is prohibited for any person to engage in unauthorized road transport activities such as calling out to passengers, soliciting them, following or intercepting them, gathering in passenger areas, or roaming with the intention of inviting them.



The TGA stated that penalties begin with a fine of up to SR11,000 and vehicle impoundment for up to 25 days for those engaged in such activities. Violators practicing unlicensed transportation would face penalties of up to SR20,000 and vehicle impoundment for up to 60 days, in addition to the possibility of the vehicle being sold at public auction and the deportation of non-Saudi violators.



The authority emphasized that these measures are part of its efforts to curb illegal practices, protect passengers’ rights, ensure service quality, and safeguard the interests of licensed operators. It further highlighted its ongoing initiatives through workshops, awareness meetings, and the publication of guidance manuals to raise compliance levels with the new law and regulations.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).