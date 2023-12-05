RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed a joint cooperation agreement with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) to improve the living conditions of residents affected by drought and humanitarian crises in Somalia.



The two sides were represented, during the signing of the agreement in Riyadh, by the Assistant General Supervisor of the KSrelief for Operations and Programs Eng. Ahmed Al-Baiz, and the Country Director of the Norwegian Refugee Council in Somalia Mohammed Abdi.



The director of the KSrelief's health and environmental aid department Dr. Abdullah Al-Muallem explained that according to the agreement, 20 artesian wells will be drilled, electric pumps will be constructed, and a solar energy system will be installed for each well.



He also indicated that a high tank will be constructed for each well with all its accessories according to the specifications approved by KSrelief.



Six water stations will also be rehabilitated by providing them with solar energy systems, as well as the installation and operation of electric pumps.



This will be implemented in several areas, which are Mudug, Nugal, Bari, Sool and Sanaag in the state of Puntland in Somalia.



Al-Muallem said that 130,000 individuals will benefit from these works, which are estimated at a total value of 3 million and 588 thousand US dollars.



This comes within the efforts made by Saudi Arabia, represented by kSrelief, to improve the living conditions of the affected people in Somalia.



The Kingdom makes its efforts through sustainable interventions in the water and environmental sanitation sector and the provision of potable water.

