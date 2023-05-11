DAMASCUS — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has invited Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to attend an Arab summit next week in Jeddah.



Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef Al-Sudairi delivered the invitation to President Al-Assad during a meeting in Damascus, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.



Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah will host the next Arab League Summit on May 19.



On Sunday, the Arab League Ministerial Council decided that delegations of the Syrian government could resume participating in meetings of the organization at all levels.



Ambassador Al-Sudairi conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman to the Syrian president, and their wishes to the government and people of Syria to have security and stability.



The Syrian president conveyed his greetings and appreciation to King Salman and the Crown Prince and for the government and people of Saudi Arabia.



On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia decided to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria.



Saudi Arabia and Syria agreed on March 23 to resume diplomatic relations and open their embassies after a hiatus of more than a decade.



Contacts between Riyadh and Damascus had gathered momentum following a landmark agreement to re-establish ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).