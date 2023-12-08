MAKKAH — Concluding his official visit to India, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah has said he anticipates a significant increase in the number of Umrah pilgrims from the country in the near future.

The minister highlighted the qualitative initiatives launched by the Kingdom to facilitate the arrival procedures for individuals wishing to visit the Two Holy Mosques, the Islamic historic sites, and various tourist destinations in the Kingdom, regardless of the visa type.

He extended a warm welcome to all guests from India who are eager to visit the Two Holy Mosques.

During his visit, Al-Rabiah held meetings with top officials, including the Minister of External Affairs and the Minister of Minority Affairs, as well as the CEOs of several Indian Umrah companies.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation to ensure the comfort and satisfaction of pilgrims from India, as well as leveraging the significant progress in services provided by Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and other visitors. The objective of this cooperation is to create an unforgettable spiritual experience.

Al-Rabiah underscored the efforts made to remove obstacles faced by Indian Umrah pilgrims throughout their journey to the Kingdom, enabling them to visit the Two Holy Mosques and perform their rituals with ease.

These efforts include increasing the number of flights and seat capacity, and facilitating e-visas through the Tasheer centers spread across India. The minister also highlighted the services of the Nusuk platform, which contribute to efficient planning for Umrah.

On the sidelines of his visit, Al-Rabiah announced the inauguration of three visa centers and the exhibition of the Nusuk platform, in the presence of heads of Umrah companies. During the exhibition, participants praised the facilities and electronic services provided by the Nusuk platform for pilgrims. They noted information provided Nusuk about the historic and Islamic sites in Makkah and Madinah.

Nusuk’s efforts in this regard amplify the impact of the spiritual journey for pilgrims and visitors of the Two Holy Mosques. This reflects the progress made in services provided to serve the guests and the commitment of the Hajj and Umrah Ministry to continue facilitating the pilgrims’ journey.

