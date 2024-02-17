MUNICH — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2024.



The meeting focused on discussing bilateral relations and ways to enhance mutual cooperation. Additionally, the two ministers discussed the latest developments in regional and international issues of mutual interest and the efforts being made in this regard.



Earlier, Prince Faisal met United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary David Cameron. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them. They also discussed the latest developments in the situation in Gaza and its surroundings, as well as the international efforts to defuse the crisis.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).