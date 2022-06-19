The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has explained the reasons for the difference in the prices of some medicines within Saudi Arabia.



The SFDA's explanation came after it received several inquiries seeking to know the reasons for the high prices of some medicines inside the Kingdom, even though they are sold and offered in other countries at much lower prices.



It confirmed that it continuously and periodically checks the medicines' prices, noting that it also continues to monitor prices to ensure that the medicine is available to the patients safely and at an appropriate price for them.



Additionally, during the past two years, the SFDA was able to reduce the prices of more than 2,500 products.



It is worth mentioning that a video clip has gone viral of a person comparing the drug's price inside and outside Saudi Arabia, where it was found out that there is a big difference in the price of the offered drug.



