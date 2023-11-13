RIYADH — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan emphasized the necessity of implementing effective mechanisms to halt military operations in the occupied Palestinian territories and the importance of protecting civilians.



On Sunday, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan received a phone call from the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.



The two sides discussed the developments in Palestine, with Prince Faisal expressing deep concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



He underscored the importance of the international community playing a role in stopping Israeli occupation attacks and the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, which constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and international norms.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).