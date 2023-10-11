MUSCAT — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan participated, on Monday, in the 27th GCC-EU Joint Council and Ministers Meeting which took place in Muscat, Oman.



During the meeting, the ministers discussed ways of strengthening the joint cooperation and coordination progress between the GCC and EU countries.



The meeting discussed the efforts made to enhance the partnership between the countries of the EU and GCC in the field of trade, investments, renewable energy, climate change, cybersecurity and green hydrogen.



Exchanging experiences and education, in addition to maximizing the benefit of various technologies and artificial intelligence, as well as enhancing the joint coordination between the two sides in the field of humanitarian assistance were also discussed.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).