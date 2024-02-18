MUNICH — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Saturday that the only pathway towards security and stability in the Middle East, including Israel, was through the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Addressing a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference about normalization of ties with Israel, Prince Faisal underscored the need to ensure a safe path to a two-state solution, saying, “the greater the consensus in the international community on the two-state solution, the closer we will get to it.” Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib also attended the discussion.

The foreign minister said that Saudi Arabia has no relations with Israel. “Normalization of relations with Israel depends on the implementation of the Arab Peace Treaty. We do not talk to them directly,” he said.

Prince Faisal stressed that Saudi Arabia was now concentrating on a truce in the Gaza war. “We are focused on a ceasefire and on an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and we are focused on humanitarian access for the people of Gaza. What Israel is doing in Gaza will not make it safer, but rather will push a new generation towards extremism,” he said while calling for all those, who obstruct the two-state solution, to be held accountable.

For his part, Sameh Shoukry said that Cairo confirmed to Tel Aviv that removing the displaced Palestinians from Rafah poses a threat to Egypt’s national security, saying that there are catastrophic consequences of displacing the people of Gaza. He considered that the lack of will of the international community is what has been obstructing the two-state solution for years.

On her part, Hadja Lahbib called for bringing out a comprehensive plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stressing that “the current crisis in Gaza cannot be resolved militarily.” The Belgian minister said that Israel must offer an alternative solution as long as it rejects the two-state solution, stressing that the two-state solution is capable of defusing the conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Josep Borrell, high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Saturday that he discussed with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip. In a statement on his X account, Borrell stated that he also discussed with the Saudi minister “the need for regional security and the practical steps that can be taken within the framework of our joint work on the two-state solution.”

On Friday, Prince Faisal discussed with his British counterpart David Cameron the developments on the Gaza situation and the international efforts being made in this regard. Their meeting was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference

