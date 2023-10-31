RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan has made separate phone calls with his counterparts from different countries, appreciating their country’s support for the United Nations resolution that was issued on Friday.



The resolution called for an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of an urgent humanitarian truce in the besieged Gaza Strip.



The phone calls made by Prince Faisal included Foreign Minister of Belgium Hadja Lahbib; Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Dr, Grace Naledi Pandor; Foreign and European Affairs Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide, in addition to Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Micheál Martin.



The foreign ministers discussed developments in the dangerous situation in Gaza and its surroundings, as well as the ongoing escalation of the military operations in the region.



This is in addition to the harm caused to the innocent civilians as a result of the continuing development of the situation.



The counterparts also discussed appropriate ways to urge the international community to demand an immediate ceasefire in order to fully protect civilians and prevent the aggravation of the humanitarian crisis in the region.



The importance of the international community contributing to delivering humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the region was also emphasized during the phone calls.



During the phone calls with his counterparts, the Saudi foreign minister stressed the importance of the international community playing its role to stop the escalation, prevent the forced displacement of Gaza's residents, and work to find a just and comprehensive political solution to the Palestinian issue, in a way that achieves international peace and security.



It is important for the international community to have a clear position on these developments, as well as the need to make all efforts to stop bloodshed and protect innocent civilians, Prince Faisal stated.

