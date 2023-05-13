JEDDAH — Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Aljadaan met on Thursday with Iranian Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Seyed Ehsan Khandouzi on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in Jeddah.



The two ministers, who met for the first time in years, discussed opportunities to develop and strengthen relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.



During IsDB annual meeting, Aljadaan emphasized Saudi Arabia’s strong support for sustainable development in the Islamic world.



Aljadaan also met with the Minister of Finance and Economy of Djibouti, IIIyas Moussa. They reviewed a number of issues of common interest, foremost of which is strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the financial and economic fields.



He also discussed steps to strengthen economic and financial relations with Libyan Minister of Finance Khaled Al Mabrouk.



The Saudi minister also met Pakistan’s Minister of Economic Affairs Sardar Sadiq. They discussed the region's economic situation, bilateral relations, and ways to strengthen ties between the two countries.

