RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman received on Thursday a phone call from Iran's Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri.



During the phone call, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran in the military and defense field.



Furthermore, Prince Faisal and Bagheri discussed several topics of common interest.

