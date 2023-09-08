RIYADH — Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman welcomed Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of the French Armed Forces, at his office in Riyadh for a significant diplomatic meeting.

During the encounter, the two officials discussed various aspects of the strong Saudi-French relations, emphasizing opportunities for cooperation and coordination in the fields of military and defense, as well as strategies to bolster these ties.

The high-level meeting was attended by Saudi and French officials, reflecting the mutual commitment of both nations to strengthen their strategic partnership. The discussions focused on reinforcing military collaboration and defense capabilities to address regional and global challenges effectively.