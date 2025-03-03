RIYADH — The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has reaffirmed the strategic importance of Saudi dates as a cornerstone of food security in the Kingdom, with local production exceeding 1.9 million tons in 2024.



This substantial output not only meets domestic demand but also enables a surplus for export to numerous countries across the region and the world.



Saudi Arabia has achieved 119% self-sufficiency in date production, solidifying its status as one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of this vital agricultural product.



Exports and re-exports reached approximately 351,000 tons, while imports remained minimal at just 952 tons, underscoring the superior quality and global competitiveness of Saudi dates.



As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, the Ministry encourages consumers to prioritize Saudi dates, emphasizing their wide variety, exceptional quality, and nutritional value.



The Ministry also highlighted that choosing local produce supports farmers, strengthens the national economy, and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s commitment to sustainability.



Additionally, the Ministry stressed the importance of responsible consumption, urging citizens to balance abundant production with efforts to reduce food waste.



It noted that minimizing food loss is a key objective of Vision 2030, which seeks to enhance food security through increased local production and improved consumption efficiency.

