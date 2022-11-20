Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, arrived to Doha late on Saturday to attend the 2022 Qatar World Cup's opening ceremony on Sunday in a show of Gulf solidarity after a three-year regional dispute ended last year.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, the deputy of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, was at the reception of Prince Mohammed upon his arrival to Doha, the Amiri Diwan of Qatar said in a statement.

Prince Mohammed visited Doha late last year in his first official trip to Qatar since he was named crown prince in 2017.

The World Cup is being staged in the Middle East for the first time, with Doha hoping the event will bring various economic benefits which it aims to share with Gulf neighbours.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Nayera Abdallah and Mahmoud Mourad)