RIYADH — A Saudi citizen, accused of forging bank checks worth $40 million, was arrested and referred to the competent court for completing the legal procedures against him, the Public Prosecution has said.



The citizen was arrested after completion of investigation against him by the office for crimes against public trust at the Public Prosecution. It was found in the investigations that the citizen was accused of forgery after approaching a bank to cash three checks with a total value of $40 million, which were proved forged ones.



The Public Prosecution demanded the court to award him penalties prescribed in the provisions of the Penal Law for Forgery Crimes. The Public Prosecution reiterated that it will not show any leniency toward those who involved in forgery crimes.



The Public Prosecution will continue its efforts to enhance integrity and confidence in the financial system, and apply the maximum deterrent penalties to anyone who seeks to harm the national economy or exploit public trust to make illicit gains.

