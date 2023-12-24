RIYADH — The Saudi Foreign Ministry welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2720.

The resolution calls for urgent steps to allow the immediate, extensive, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and to create the necessary conditions for a sustainable ceasefire.

The Ministry expressed hope that this resolution would be a step in the right direction towards achieving a comprehensive halt to military operations and protecting civilians in Gaza.

The Ministry reiterated Saudi Arabia's demand for the international community to take responsibility and immediately put an end to the systematic violations perpetrated by the Israeli occupation authorities against unarmed civilians, including killing and forced displacement, in violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

