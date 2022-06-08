Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has launched a new programme to equip 100,000 young Saudis with the key hospitality skills needed to pursue careers in the kingdom’s flourishing tourism industry.

The ‘Tourism Trailblazers’ programme, with an investment of $100 milllion, will be supported by top global tourism schools.

Launched by Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, at the 116th session of the World Tourism Organization’s Executive Council in Jeddah, the programme will provide in-depth global experience to the tourism industry’s future leaders.

The programme aims to train 100,000 Saudis during 2022. The campaign kicked off in late 2020 with the launch of a new human capital development strategy in the kingdom’s burgeoning tourism industry, which aims to attract more Saudi nationals to the sector.

Al Khateeb said: “It is vital that we invest in our youth now. Creating a skilled workforce with the talent and ambition to support and drive the tourism sector regionally and globally is key to realising Vision 2030. This programme demonstrates our commitment to empowering young people by providing them with right skills, support and opportunities to shape the future of the tourism industry.”

The programme has three main objectives that aim to nurture, develop and support talent in the industry. It seeks to spread a culture of professionalism, help nascent professionals gain the knowledge and qualifications needed to break into the industry, and support their success through refinement of their skills. The programme will help trainees to secure jobs within the sector, including seasonal, part-time, or full-time opportunities across the Kingdom, a statement said.

The minister further stressed that this and other initiatives are geared towards delivering on the National Tourism Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030 targets, including the creation of one million new jobs in tourism by 2030.

Mohammed Bushnag, Deputy Minister, Human Capital, said: “A financial investment of this size shows our determination to equip our youth with the tools they need to suceed. Three quarters of Saudi nationals now consider the tourism industry as a viable career option. Supporting the dreams of our Tourism Trailblazers and enabling their continued education at the best global schools, is vital as we continue to emerge as a global player in the sector.”

Participants in the programme are set to benefit from training scholarships at leading global institutions in France, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Australia, and Italy. Applications will be accepted not only from fresh graduates, but also from Saudis who already work within the industry and those who aspire to start a career in the tourism, hospitality, culinary, service, and sales fields.

The highly specialised programmes will empower scholarship trainees by equipping them with the skills and qualifications required to confidently enter the labour market.

