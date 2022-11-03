ALGIERS — Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia will host the 32nd session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level.



In the Kingdom’s speech at the closing session of the 31st Ordinary Arab League Summit, Prince Faisal thanked Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to him and the accompanying delegation.



He lauded the tangible efforts made to make the summit a great success, represented in the wise management of its work, which reflected good organization and excellent preparation.



Prince Faisal affirmed the Kingdom’s appreciation of the outcomes of the summit, which is an embodiment of the role of the Arab League in serving joint Arab action.



“Based on Saudi Arabia’s keenness to maintain the existing cooperation between us at all levels, we announce that our country will host the 32nd session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level,” he said adding that Saudi Arabia will welcome heads of state and leaders of the Arab League member states to Saudi Arabia.

