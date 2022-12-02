KUALA LUMPUR — Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has officially submitted its bid to host the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup 2026 finals.



Asian Football Confederation's director of the Asian Cup hosting file welcomed the Saudi delegation at the headquarters of AFC in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. The first assistant coach of the Saudi women’s football team Dna Rajab, member of the Saudi national team Raghad Helmy, and young player Maria Baghfar handed the bid to the Confederation.



Yasser Al-Mishal, president of the board of directors of SAFF, said hosting this tournament opens new horizons for women’s football in the Kingdom and the region.



"The Kingdom has a strong sports infrastructure that qualifies it to host the Asian Women's Cup, as it welcomes guests from the Asian continent and all over the world," he said.



Al-Mishal said: "We prepared from an early time for this tournament according to the highest levels of organizing, and the Saudi file is comprehensive and full of details that will enrich the Women’s Asian Cup 2026 finals."



He explained that the Kingdom, by hosting the Women’s Asian Cup 2026 finals aims to present the Saudi Federation with a distinguished version of women's football, in a global event that puts the Kingdom on the global sports map.



The file of the Saudi Football Association includes the requirements, conditions and criteria of the tournament, in addition to the regional and international sporting events that the Kingdom hosted over the past few years and has received global acclaim.



Saudi Arabia is competing to host the tournament with Jordan, Australia and Uzbekistan, and the Asian Football Confederation is expected to make its decision and announce the host country of the tournament in 2023.

