

RIYADH — The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has signed 2 developmental Framework Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Haiti and Jamaica.



The MoUs were signed by SFD's CEO Sultan Al-Marshad, the Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica Kamina Johnson Smith, in the presence of Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness.



The MoU signed with the two sides aims to open horizons for development cooperation between SFD and the two countries, to contribute to the development of vital sectors in Haiti and Jamaica.



This comes within the framework of the efforts provided by SFD to support Small Island Developing States (SIDS) around the world.



It also embodies the keenness to confront the challenges that oppose the development process in those countries.



The two MoUs confirm the importance of international cooperation and solidarity to achieve sustainable development, in order to contribute in strengthening social growth and economic prosperity.



It is noteworthy that SFD has offered its development activity in the member states of CARICOM for nearly 4 decades. Furthermore, SFD started its activity in some member states from the beginning of 2023, by financing approximately $670 million for the development of 12 projects and programs.



This comes as part of the SFD’s efforts, which have financed more than 800 development projects and programs worth more than $20 billion, in more than 100 developing countries around the world.

