MOSCOW — Saudi Arabia's Control and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) and Russia’s Public Prosecution Service have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of combating corruption and enhancing joint cooperation.



The MoU between the two countries was signed by Nazaha's President Mazen Al-Kahmous, and the Russian Prosecutor-General, Igor Krasnov, in the presence of the Saudi ambassador to Russia Abdulrahman Al-Ahmad.



The MoU covered a number of topics, most notably enhancing cooperation in the field of combating cross-border corruption crimes, exchanging information related to corruption crimes, and developing and strengthening the institutional capacity of both parties.



On the sidelines of the meeting, Nazaha's president paid a visit to the University of the Prosecutor's Office in Moscow.



During the visit, several topics of common interest were discussed, in addition to touching on the cooperation aspects between the two sides.



It is noteworthy that this visit comes in response to the invitation of the Russian Prosecutor-General to the President of Nazaha, to review the most important procedures undertaken by the Russian Public Prosecution in the field of combating corruption crimes.

