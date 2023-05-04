RIYADH — Saudi Arabia witnessed a significant decrease in the number of work injuries during the first quarter of 2023.

According to statistics issued by the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) in a bulletin on occupational safety and health, an 8.2% drop was seen in the number of work injuries in the first quarter of 2023 with 6,675 cases in the quarter, compared to 7,277 cases in the same period in 2022.

The results reflect the commitment in applying occupational safety and health's standards in workplaces, the report said.

The bulletin has also revealed an increase of 34% in the number of participants attending awareness programs during Q1 of 2023. More than 1,600 field visits were conducted to raise awareness on occupational safety and health.

Moreover, 35 interactive meetings were held, benefiting 3,000 participants, while 7,000 facilities were provided support to improve safety levels in the work environment.

GOSI's efforts focused on protecting the individual and society, in addition to providing insurance protection for workers through applying the Occupational Hazards Branch Law, which comes as a result of any cause that may lead to harming people and damaging property in the work environment, such as death, disability or occupational diseases.

This is alongside providing medical care and monetary compensation for those affected.

Occupational hazards insurance is mandatory for all participants who are subject to the social insurance law, regardless of gender, nationality or age, as it is in their interest if injuries occur to the worker during work, or because of work.

It also covers death and injuries sustained when the workers move around with the intention of performing a task assigned to them by the employer, or when moving from their residence to their workplace, or during their way from the workplace to the place where they take food, or to the mosque, or vice versa. Cases where the workers are infected with any of the diseases caused by work are also covered.

The employer is required to pay a contribution of 2% of the contributory wage toward occupational hazards insurance.

The bulletin called on everyone to ensure the use of personal protective equipment, such as body protectors and helmet in construction sites and factories.

