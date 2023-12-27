RIYADH — In a momentous address at the opening of the fourth year of the 8th session of the Saudi Shoura Council, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman emphasized Saudi Arabia's active role in fostering peace in the Middle East.

The Crown Prince, speaking on behalf of Custodian the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, said that Saudi Arabia initiated Arab and Islamic efforts aimed at halting the aggression in Gaza.

He also spotlighted the Kingdom's developmental strides under Vision 2030, a transformative blueprint steering the country towards unprecedented economic and social growth.

Highlighting the nation's achievements, Prince Mohammed revealed impressive statistics: over 50% of the United Nations' sustainable development goals have been met, and the country led the G20 with an impressive 8.7% GDP growth in 2022.

The non-oil sector, a critical component of Vision 2030, grew by 4.8%, placing Saudi Arabia among the top 20 competitive economies globally.

In the first quarter of 2023, Saudi Arabia marked a historic leap in tourism, registering a 64% increase, an indicator of the country's growing appeal as a global destination.

"Committed to facilitating Hajj and Umrah for as many pilgrims as possible, Saudi Arabia welcomed over 1.8 million Hajj pilgrims and more than 10 million Umrah visitors last year."

The Crown Prince, reaffirming Saudi Arabia's diplomatic principles, said: "Our nation steadfastly upholds the respect for national sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, adherence to international law, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

“Committed to good neighborliness, we are dedicated to enhancing security and stability both regionally and globally."

Further cementing its international standing, Saudi Arabia's selection to host Expo 2030 represents a significant vote of confidence in the Kingdom's capability to stage major global events.

