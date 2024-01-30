RIYADH — Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Davis Chirchir in Riyadh on Monday.



The leaders reviewed opportunities for further enhancing bilateral cooperation and ways to boost ties in the field of petroleum, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and the exchange of expertise in projects, policies and regulations.



They also discussed energy-related issues, including the “Empowering Africa” Initiative, launched by Saudi Arabia during its hosting of the MENA Climate Week 2023. It is noteworthy that the MENA Climate Week aimed to provide cleaner energy, connectivity, e-health, and e-education solutions.

