RIYADH — The General Authority of Foreign Trade in Saudi Arabia has officially launched an anti-dumping investigation targeting imports of "Textiles or Fabrics coated by PVC." The products under scrutiny originate from the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Korea.



The investigation is in accordance with the Law of Trade Remedies in International Trade, which was issued on November 23, 2022. According to Article 4.1 of the law, "The Authority is responsible for trade remedies, including conducting investigations, reviews, and the imposition of punitive measures in accordance with the Kingdom's international commitments, especially under the Anti-Dumping Agreement, the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, and the Agreement on Safeguards."



The primary objective of this law is to shield domestic industries from adverse effects of dumped and subsidized imports, prevent an influx of foreign products, and safeguard the Kingdom's exports that may be vulnerable to trade remedies proceedings.

