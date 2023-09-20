RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its satisfaction with the productive deliberations aimed at formulating a roadmap to support the peace process in Yemen. These talks were conducted by the Saudi Communication and Coordination Team, under the leadership of Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber. The discussions involved representatives from Oman and a delegation from Sanaa, led by Mohammed Abdul Salam.

These meetings, held in Riyadh, marked a continuation of the Saudi team's prior engagements with the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council. These conversations have yielded a range of ideas and alternatives for crafting a roadmap that garners consensus among all Yemeni stakeholders.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also commended the substance of the meeting between Prince Khalid bin Salman, Minister of Defense, and the Sanaa delegation during their visit to the Kingdom. The encounter reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's enduring support for Yemen and its people. The Kingdom underscored its unwavering commitment to promoting dialogue among Yemeni factions with the ultimate aim of achieving a comprehensive and lasting political resolution under the auspices of the United Nations.

This solution seeks to guide Yemen toward a period of comprehensive development and sustainable growth for its populace. It also seeks to establish enduring political stability and security that aligns with the developmental advancement of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) system.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).