RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) launched a new campaign to grant a 60-day grace period for runaway foreign workers to correct their status through the ministry's Qiwa platform, Okaz/Saudi Gazette has learnt.



"Those workers, against whom there is an absence report, can utilize the grace period, starting from Dec. 1 and ending on January 29, 2025, to transfer their services to another employer," the Qiwa platform, under the ministry, revealed.



The platform called on workers, who meet the conditions, to quickly transfer their services to another facility through the service available on the Qiwa platform before the end of the specified deadline on January 29. It indicated that the campaign aims to enhance the stability of the labor relationship and give workers an additional opportunity to correct their status in line with the regulations and allow them to transfer their services to another employer. It stressed the need to take advantage of the available period before the expiry of the deadline.



The Qiwa platform aims to provide all work system services digitally and safeguard the rights of contractual parties such as employers and employees while ensuring a stable and attractive working environment.



The ministry has updated the systems so as to enable beneficiaries to transfer their services to a new employer, through the Qiwa platform, with text messages being sent to all workers included in the campaign to inform them about the opportunity available to correct their status.



The ministry revealed in a recently issued guide on services provided to expatriates that the Qiwa platform for providing electronic services to establishments and workers has enabled the employee to obtain a salary certificate containing information about his current job if he is working, when he desires information about his previous experience.



The worker will be able to request a certificate of experience through his account on the Qiwa Individuals platform. The ministry indicated that this service is provided free of charge without any conditions. The mechanisms for obtaining the certificate include logging into the Qiwa Individuals account, then going to services and choosing job certificates, requesting a new certificate, choosing the type of certificate required, choosing the job from which the worker wishes to obtain a salary certificate, then specifying the party requesting the salary certificate, choosing the type of salary certificate, reviewing the request and sending it to the employer to verify his job information.

