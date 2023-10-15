RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has called for an urgent Ministerial Meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), scheduled for Wednesday in Jeddah, to address the escalating military situation and the threat to defenseless civilians in Gaza.

The urgent meeting comes at the invitation of Saudi Arabia, which chairs the current session of the Islamic Summit and the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Organization's Executive Committee will hold the urgent open-ended extraordinary meeting at the ministerial level, to address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its surroundings.

Additionally, the meeting will address the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region.

It is noteworthy that the extraordinary meeting that will take place on October 18, 2023, will be held at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah Governorate.

