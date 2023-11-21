BAKU — Saudi Arabia's Control and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) and Azerbaijan's Public Prosecution have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of combating corruption and enhancing joint cooperation.



The MoU was signed in Baku by Nazaha's President Mazen Al-Kahmous and the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Dr. Kamran Aliyev, with the presence of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Issam Al-Jutaili.



The signed MoU covered a number of topics, the most prominent of which is enhancing the cooperation in the field of combating cross-border corruption crimes.



It has also included the fields of exchanging information related to corruption crimes, as well as developing and strengthening the institutional capacity of both parties.



On the sidelines of signing the MoU, Al-Kahmous held a meeting with Dr. Aliyev, during which they discussed several topics of common interest, in addition to touching on aspects of cooperation between the two sides.



It is noteworthy that this visit to Azerbaijan comes in response to the invitation of Dr. Aliyev to Al-Kahmous to exchange experiences in the field of combating corruption crimes and the movement of illicit funds and their recovery.

