RAMALLAH — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received the Saudi non-resident Ambassador to Palestine and Consul General in Jerusalem Naif Al-Sudairi at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah on Tuesday. During the reception, Al-Sudairi presented the credentials to Abbas, who praised the envoy’s landmark visit to Palestine and his appointment as the non-resident ambassador to Palestine.

Upon his arrival at the presidential headquarters, Al-Sudairi inspected the guard of honor, while the Palestinian and Saudi national anthems were played. The Saudi delegation, headed by Al-Sudairi, arrived in the Isaeli occupied West Bank on Tuesday. In a statement on his official X account, Ambassador Al-Sudairi said: “From the beloved State of Palestine, the land of Canaan, the most beautiful greetings, coupled with love from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince.”

During his meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki, Al-Sudairi stressed the importance of the Palestinian issue for Saudi Arabia on the basis of international legitimacy, the two-state solution, and the establishment of the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the visit of the Saudi ambassador, and considered it as an “important historical milestone” to strengthen and develop bilateral relations between the two countries and open more horizons for joint cooperation in all fields. The Ministry said: “Once again, the ministry appreciates the sincere fraternal positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting and granting the just and legitimate national rights of our people in all forums, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

This is the first visit by a senior Saudi official to the Palestinian territories, since the signing of the landmark Oslo Accords in 1993. Saudi Arabia announced the appointment of its Ambassador to Jordan Al-Sudairi as a non-resident ambassador to the State of Palestine, and Consul General in the city of Jerusalem.

Al-Sudairi said in a press statement: “This step is important, and has great implications for the keenness of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to strengthen relations with the brothers in the State of Palestine.”

He emphasized that this step has implications that benefit the Palestinians in organizing relations and giving them an official impetus in all fields including political, economic or social. “We look forward to a promising future for these relations and for them to be as they were and better.”

It is noteworthy that Al-Sudairi had handed over a copy of his credentials to the Advisor to the Palestinian President for Diplomatic Affairs Majdi Al-Khalidi, at the headquarters of the Saudi Embassy in Jordan, on August 12, making him the first Saudi ambassador to be appointed in Palestine.

