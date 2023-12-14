EL ARISH — Saudi Arabia's aid to help the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip with the 25th relief plane arriving at El Arish International Airport Egypt on Wednesday.



The Saudi relief plane, operated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) in coordination with the Defense Ministry, carried two ambulances, which will be sent to Gaza across the Rafah crossing.

The relief efforts come within the framework of Saudi Arabia's historical role in standing with the Palestinians in the different crises they went through from time to time.



The total donations of the Saudi fundraising campaign to help the Palestinians, operated by KSrelief through the Sahem platform, have reached about SR555,459,970, since its launch in early November.

