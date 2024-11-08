RIYADH —The Saudi Ministry of Interior and its security sectors continued to enhance traffic safety to reduce the occurrence of accidents, by strengthening adherence to traffic rules on main roads, squares and intersections, which contributed to reducing road accident deaths by 50%.



The Ministry, represented by the Public Security, has established more than 11 centers to manage security and safety on external roads, and deployed more than 1,100 km of roads with security personnel and vehicles, equipped with modern technologies during the first nine months of this year. It also covers external roads around the clock and activate electronic security systems to achieve a response time not exceeding 10 minutes.



The ministry also recorded an important achievement by reducing road accident deaths in Saudi Arabia from 28.8 cases per 100000 people in 2016 to about 13 cases in 2023 and identified the highest risk for 20 external roads and set operational performance indicators, which contributed to a decrease in deaths during the first 9 months of 2024 by 25.9% compared to 2023.



The Ministry of Interior has intensified its efforts, in cooperation with the traffic safety committees in the regions, to enhance traffic safety through joint and strategic projects with government and private agencies, to instill values ​​and address wrong behaviors while driving, in line with the initiatives and projects of Saudi Vision 2030 to raise the awareness of society and vehicle drivers regarding traffic safety.

