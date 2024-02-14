Muscat – The sultanate’s three- to five-star hotels experienced a significant revenue increase of 23.4% in 2023, with earnings reaching RO229.2mn, up from RO185.7mn at the end of 2022.

The uptick in revenues is attributed to a notable rise in guest numbers, as reported by the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The total number of guests in 2023 surged 27.1% to 2,710,169, compared to 1,629,205 in 2022, reflecting a growing interest in the sultanate as a travel destination. Additionally, occupancy rate saw an 8.8% increase, indicating a robust demand for hotel accommodations across the country.

A detailed breakdown reveals a 10% increase in Omani guests, totaling 769,790, underscoring the local population’s sustained interest in domestic travel. Guests from the GCC states rose 23.8%, reaching 198,489, while European visitor numbers surged 43.6% to 517,278, highlighting the sultanate’s growing appeal on the international stage.

The Americas contributed 57,752 guests and the African continent 11,670 guests (up 29.2%). Asian visitors increased 35.2% to 297,270, and guests from Oceania jumped 133.8% to 44,726.

These numbers not only reflect the sultanate’s success in implementing strategies to attract a broader spectrum of visitors but also its capacity to host an increasing number of tourists, thereby bolstering its position as a key player in the global hospitality and tourism industry.

