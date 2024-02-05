Shura Council member Ali Ahmed Al Haddad has called for renaming Gulf Air, the national carrier, after Bahrain, like other Gulf countries, to better serve in projecting the kingdom worldwide.

Speaking to Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Al Kaabi, he asked about the reasons for sticking to the current name which had been chosen before Bahrain acquired full ownership of the company and expanded its activities to new regions.

