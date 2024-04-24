Relatively hot weather expected today in Qatar

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be relatively hot during daytime with some clouds and slight dust at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.Offshore, the weather will be hazy at first, becomes fine later, the report added.Wind inshore will be mainly southwesterly - northwesterly at a speed of 8 to 18 knot, gusting to 25 knot at places at times.Offshore, it will be southwesterly - northwesterly at a speed of 10 to 20 knot, becomes southeasterly at a speed of 3 to 13 knot be afternoon.Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 to 9 km.Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore, it will be 3 to 6 feet, falling to 2 to 3 feet by afternoon.