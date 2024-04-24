Relatively hot weather expected today in Qatar

PHOTO
Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be relatively hot during daytime with some clouds and slight dust at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Offshore, the weather will be hazy at first, becomes fine later, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly southwesterly - northwesterly at a speed of 8 to 18 knot, gusting to 25 knot at places at times.
Offshore, it will be southwesterly - northwesterly at a speed of 10 to 20 knot, becomes southeasterly at a speed of 3 to 13 knot be afternoon.
Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 to 9 km.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore, it will be 3 to 6 feet, falling to 2 to 3 feet by afternoon.
Offshore, the weather will be hazy at first, becomes fine later, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly southwesterly - northwesterly at a speed of 8 to 18 knot, gusting to 25 knot at places at times.
Offshore, it will be southwesterly - northwesterly at a speed of 10 to 20 knot, becomes southeasterly at a speed of 3 to 13 knot be afternoon.
Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 to 9 km.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore, it will be 3 to 6 feet, falling to 2 to 3 feet by afternoon.